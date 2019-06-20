Mother of 5 Killed By a Man Falsely Claiming to be a Cop For Allegedly Shoplifting — Family Wants Justice!

(via Blacknews.com) Chicago, IL — Sircie Varnado, a 46-year old mother of five, was shot and killed by a man who pretended to be a police officer inside of a Walgreen’s store in Chicago after a store manager accused her of stealing. Her family is now demanding justice.

Varnado, who was described as disabled and unemployed, was reportedly on her way to see her boyfriend and was shopping for some things at Walgreens when a store manager confronted her about shoplifting.

Apparently, the store manager called someone for help. According to witnesses, a man then arrived with a gun, claimed to be a police officer, argued with Varnado, assaulted her, and ultimately shot her in the head before running off.

Varnado was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her family is demanding answers.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” April Reed, Varnado’s sister, told CBS Chicago.

“There are many ways he could have apprehended her without shooting her in the face,” Maria Reed, another sister, told ABC 7 Chicago. “He could have Tased her, he could have subdued her, hold her down, even pepper sprayed her, at least she would have been alive.”

Police have identified the man, who has not yet been named, through store cameras and is communicating with him through his lawyers. They clarified that the man was not a police officer but is considered an “unofficial security guard” at the store and has a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.

“”I want to know why didn’t the manager call the police instead of this wannabe security guard,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement, “We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve.”

An investigation is currently ongoing but no arrests have yet been made.