Mother’s Day Weekend in The Parks

MILWAUKEE – From birding to wildflower walks, the Milwaukee County Parks are offering a variety of activities with Mom in mind, Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13 and 14.

Wehr Nature Center – 9701 W. College Ave.

The weekend starts with Wehr Nature Center’s annual Mother’s Day Native Plant Sale. Plants from a local nursery will be on sale, both Saturday andSunday, from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Items for sale include spring ephemerals, prairie plants, woodland plants, and wetland plant species.

Sunday morning from 7:30–10:30 a.m., Birding with Paul will welcome beginning and experienced birders to a prime-time hike for viewing colorful migratory birds, such as the warblers.

The $3 parking fee includes admission to the Nature Center and the birding program. The fee is waived for visitors who are shopping only.

For more information, call Wehr at (414) 425-8550.

Boerner Botanical Gardens – 9400 Boerner Drive

Boerner Botanical Gardens is open for families to discover early spring blooms, daily from 8 a.m.–dusk. Blooms that may be seen include wildflowers, early-blooming perennials, tulips, and flowering crabapples, depending on the weather.

Sunday, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens will present a free Mother’s Day family event. Children will have the opportunity to plant flowers and create make-and-take daffodil crafts as gifts for their mothers and grandmothers. Donations for the activities are appreciated. For more information, call the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens at (414) 525-5653.

The Mother’s Day Brunch by on-site caterer, Zilli Hospitality has sold out.

Regular admission to the Botanical Gardens is $5.50 for adults age 18 and up; $4.50 for students of any age with ID, Milwaukee County seniors age 60 and up with ID, and people with disabilities; and $3.50 for youths age 6–17. Admission to the gardens requires wearing the official daily wristband.

For more information, call the Botanical Gardens at (414) 525-5601.

The Mitchell Park Domes – 524 S. Layton Blvd

On Sunday, the Mitchell Park Domes will be open with the spring floral show, For the Birds, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The show features a mix of seasonal plants interspersed with models or birds, both decorative and realistic. The setting provides a beautiful backdrop for casual family photos with Mom and Grandma.

Also on Sunday, the Friends of The Domes are bringing back the bling with the Jewelry is Fun Show. Visitors can select from a variety of jewelry items, scarves, and tote bags for Mom and the other special ladies in their lives. Most jewelry is priced at about $6.

Admission to The Domes includes the jewelry fair. The fee is $7 for adults age 18 and up; $5 for Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17; and free for children age 5 and under.

For more information, call the Mitchell Park Domes at (414) 257-5600.

Lake Park – 2975 N. Lake Park Road

Birders familiar with the best viewing spots in Lake Park invite families to take Mom to a free, informal Warbler Walk, Saturday, from 8:30-10 a.m. The walk kicks off at the wooden bridge near the warming house in the northern part of the park. With more than 250 bird species documented, the park is an ideal place for beginners to start observing the wide variety of visiting species. For more information, visit the Lake Park Friends website at lakeparkfriends.org.

On Sunday, from 1–3 p.m., Mary Schley and other members of the Lake Park Friends will lead a free Mother’s Day wildflower walk. The walk will start at the warming house in the northern part of the park. Leaders will point out the reemergence of wildflowers and newly planted spring wildflowers. For more information, call (414) 962-1680.

Grant Park – Lake Drive between Badger Avenue and Brookdale Court

On Mother’s Day, Betsy Abert of Friends of Grant Park will guide all levels of birders on a Migratory Bird Walk, from 8–11 a.m., weather permitting. Migratory birds from South and Central America are expected to be returning to their breeding grounds along the Lake Michigan flyway. Program participants are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot in the northern section of Grant Park, near Picnic Areas 7 and 8, (entrance at the Wil-O-Way sign on Lake Drive.) Abert suggests that participants bring binoculars and a pocket guide or mobile app, and wear comfortable shoes or boots. For more information, call (414) 531-9249.

Golf in The Parks: Moms Play & Ride for Free

A free round and golf-car special, for moms accompanied by a paid golfer, will be offered at ten golf courses, Sunday, for tee times after 1 p.m. To receive the special offer, children, spouses, or friends purchase a round and single-rider golf car, and a mom golfs and rides for free.

The offer is available at golf courses at Brown Deer, 7625 N. Range Line Rd.; Currie, 3535 N. Mayfair Rd.; Dretzka, 12020 W. Bradley Rd.; Grant, 100 E. Hawthorne Ave; Greenfield, 12035 W. Greenfield Ave.; Hansen, 9800 W. Underwood Creek Parkway; Lincoln, 1000 W. Hampton Ave.; Oakwood, 3600 W. Oakwood Road.; Warnimont, 5400 S. Lake Drive; and Whitnall, 6751 S. 92 St.

For more information, call the Milwaukee County Parks Golf Office at (414) 257-8024. For reservations, call (414) 475-6222 or visit milwaukeecountygolfcourses.com .

South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden – 2900 S. Shore Drive

Home of the Miller 1855 Bar, the beachside beer garden offers families views of Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee skyline. South Shore Terrace will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

The new kitchen boasts an expanded menu. Highlights include a sweet potato and red quinoa veggie burger, gourmet burgers, and carrot fries—all served with the house-made blueberry signature sauce. Guests may also enjoy Miller High Life battered Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds, Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzels, and Usinger’s famous sausages.

Beverages include on-tap beers served in souvenir glass pints and steins, which can be refilled at a discount. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

Items may be purchased with cash only.

For more information on South Shore Terrace, call (414) 257-5622 or visit SouthShoreTerrace.com

Whitnall Park Beer Garden – 8831 N. Root River Parkway

Due to its popularity as a stop on the Parks Traveling Beer Garden Tour, the Root River Parkway location has opened as the Whitnall Park Beer Garden for a season-long run.

Open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the newest beer garden offers two beer trucks—one with a rotating selection of 12 local and regional craft beers, and the other with 12 Sprecher beers, hard sodas, and root beer. In addition to Sprecher Brewing Co., breweries represented include Lakefront Brewery, New Glarus, Wisconsin Brewing Co., MKE Brewing Co., Brenner Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, Founders Brewing Co., and Leinenkugel’s. Beers are served in souvenir glass pints and steins, which can be refilled at a discount.

Food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

Items may be purchased with cash only.

Saturday, from 5-8 p.m., singer-songwriter Jamie Lynn will perform. Genres include folk, country, ’70s and ’80s pop rock, and current hits.

For more information on the Whitnall Park Beer Garden, call (414) 257-5622 or visit mkebeergardens.com/whitnall.

Dog Exercise Areas

Milwaukee County dog exercise areas will be open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m.,Saturday and Sunday, for families with members of the canine ilk. Passes can be purchased on-site to give Mom time to play with Rover, and Rover a chance to run with the big dogs (or little dogs in a fenced area). Of the passes available, daily passes are $5, and annual passes, $25 for Milwaukee County residents.

Off-leash dog exercise areas are located throughout the County.

Offering combined areas for all dogs are DEAs at Bay View, East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street; Currie Park, 3535 N. Mayfair Road; Granville, 11718 W. Good Hope Place; and Roverwest, 3243 N. Weil St.

Offering general areas for all dogs with fenced areas for small dogs are DEAs at Estabrook Park, 4400 N. Estabrook Drive; Runway, 1214 E. Rawson Ave.; and Warnimont Park, 6100 S. Lake Drive.

For more information on off-leash dog exercise areas, call Public Services at (414) 257-8005.

For more information about the Milwaukee County Parks, call (414) 257-PARK (7275) or visit countyparks.com.