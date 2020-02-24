Movers and Shakers: A Youth Summit

With the increased violence and crime in our city, involving and against the youth, it is clear it’s a war on our future leaders of tomorrow. I didn’t hesitant to attend this event to shine light on the young people, and those who work with them to help change the narrative. The Movers And Shakers Youth Summit was put on by Shavon Perkins, Kenyata King and a host of others, taking place at Saint Paul Mke Church. The event which took place this past Saturday, was designed to highlight young entrepreneurs, educate aspiring ones, and provide recourses on how to stay productive I’m the community . “We made so many mistakes financially as adults, because we were not properly educated.” Said Perkins when I asked her motivation for The event. Speakers ranged from non profit owners, stock market gurus, and many others as the place was packed filled with bright eyed young adults. As far as the future, the organizers plan to collaborate with another champion for the youth, Laneice McGee, on a 6 week course. Thank you to all who continued to invest in our youth.