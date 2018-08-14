‘Moving Milwaukee Forward’ Workshops in Bronzeville and King Drive Wrap Up with a Final Session Tuesday

Transit Oriented Development Planning Efforts Seek Additional Resident Input Along Possible Future Routes

The year-long Moving Milwaukee Forward planning process comes to an end Tuesday as the Department of City Development and the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District host an open house to share a draft plan for Equitable Growth through Transit Oriented Development. Residents, business owners, and other stakeholders can learn more about the plan, see how their input shaped the recommendations, and provide feedback before it’s finalized, and also to celebrate its completion.

Tuesday’s community workshop will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at 339 West North Avenue (the former Foot Locker).

As part of the draft plan workshop, a number of items donated by local businesses will be raffled to attendees.

The proposed King Drive extension of the streetcar has the potential to connect people to jobs, attract new businesses, bring new housing options, and improve public open spaces.

The City of Milwaukee and the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District have developed this plan to ensure residents and businesses benefit from the potential changes that improved transit could bring to the neighborhood.

In the past four community workshops, the community shared a wide range of ideas related to development that could be attracted along the future streetcar line. The draft recommendations address: