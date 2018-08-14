‘Moving Milwaukee Forward’ Workshops in Bronzeville and King Drive Wrap Up with a Final Session Tuesday

Transit Oriented Development Planning Efforts Seek Additional Resident Input Along Possible Future Routes
The year-long Moving Milwaukee Forward planning process comes to an end Tuesday as the Department of City Development and the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District host an open house to share a draft plan for Equitable Growth through Transit Oriented Development. Residents, business owners, and other stakeholders can learn more about the plan, see how their input shaped the recommendations, and provide feedback before it’s finalized, and also to celebrate its completion.
Tuesday’s community workshop will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at 339 West North Avenue (the former Foot Locker).
As part of the draft plan workshop, a number of items donated by local businesses will be raffled to attendees.
The proposed King Drive extension of the streetcar has the potential to connect people to jobs, attract new businesses, bring new housing options, and improve public open spaces.
The City of Milwaukee and the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District have developed this plan to ensure residents and businesses benefit from the potential changes that improved transit could bring to the neighborhood.
In the past four community workshops, the community shared a wide range of ideas related to development that could be attracted along the future streetcar line. The draft recommendations address:
- Housing needs for a range of income levels
- Different types of commercial activity people would like to have in their
neighborhood
- Keeping the unique cultural identity of the neighborhoods
- Size and appearance of new buildings
- Making the area more pleasant for walking and biking
- The role of public art
The draft plan is now available on the project website, movingmkeforward.com . It will be presented to the City of Milwaukee Common Council this fall for adoption as part of the City’s Comprehensive Plan.
Construction work on the first segment of The Hop, Milwaukee’s Streetcar, is largely complete. The initial 2.9-mile route is likely to be extended in the future both north along King Drive to Bronzeville and south to Walker’s Point. This planning effort has focused on and closely involved those two neighborhoods.
With funding from the Federal Transportation Administration, City government is partnered with the Historic King Drive BID, the Walker’s Point Association, and Harbor District Inc. to complete the study. An internationally respected leader in transit oriented development planning, Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill was engaged to facilitate the study, and local firms are working to support the effort.
In addition to the input from neighborhood residents and businesses, the planning efforts has incorporated in-depth market analysis to determine how best to attract economic activity and expanded housing options. Planners have also identified strategies to avoid displacement of existing residents and businesses by future development.
Final Community Workshop “Moving Milwaukee Forward” Transit Oriented Development in King Drive/Bronzeville
Date and Time: Tuesday, August 14th, 4-7pm
Location: Pop-Up MKE (former Foot Locker) 339 W. North Avenue
