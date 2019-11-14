MPS Black & Latino Male Achievement Department to Bring 200 Students to MATC Nov. 14 to Learn about Apprenticeships

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 13, 2019) — Milwaukee Public School’s Black and Latino Male Achievement Department will bring approximately 200 students to Milwaukee Area Technical College to learn about apprenticeships Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Students will hear from Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; MPS and MATC officials; Josh Johnson, chief of field operations for Wisconsin’s Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards; and employers which offer apprenticeships. They also will visit MATC labs to learn about careers that offer apprenticeships in electricity, computer numerical controls, machine tool and barber cosmetology.

Their visit is part of National Apprenticeship Week. Speakers will discuss how apprenticeships work and why they lead to careers which pay family-sustaining wages.

