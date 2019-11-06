Mrs. Mildred Harpole Funeral

photos by Kim Robinson

On Friday 11-1-2019 the Memorial Service for Mildred L. Harpole was held at Northwest Funeral Chapel and the Repast on Saturday was held at Wisconsin Black Historical Society, both services were well attended by the community and Family. Mildred Harpole the wife of Ruben Harpole have been very instrumental in shaping the Milwaukee Community. Mrs Harpole belonged to numerous organizations Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Cream City Links, North Central Service Club, NAACP, and the list goes on.