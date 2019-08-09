Mt. Zion MBC Anniversary

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2207 N. 2nd Street and Garfield, has a slate of activities planned to celebrate a century of service and ministry to the community.

Starting Saturday, August 10 to Sunday, August 18, the congregants and ministers—led by Mt. Zion’s Pastor, Rev. Louis Sibley—will start the celebration Saturday, with a “Denim Dinner” at the church, starting at 4 p.m.

Other anniversary celebrations activities include:

Monday, Aug. 12—Nursing Home Fellowship

Tuesday, Aug. 13—Fun Night Fellowship/Paint and Praise at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14—Bible Study/Prayer Meeting, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15—Concert/Musical, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16—Ordination Service for Rev. Dextra Hadnot, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17—Block Party/Carnival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18—The week-long celebration will conclude with a Praise and Worship service, which will include a Baptism/Communion, starting at 9:45 a.m.

For more information about the anniversary events, call 414-372-6174.