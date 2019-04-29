Multiracial Women “Sweeten” Their Tea With Encouragement and Cupcakes

According to multiple sources including The Catalyst, women of color (non white) in United States make up approximately 39% of all woman in the country. Despite those numbers these women have thrived in areas such as business, with the percent of women business owners growing 500% since 1997. It is also reported that minority women owned businesses generate about 362 Billion dollars in revenue. Startling numbers considering the following: When it comes to working class, women of color experience a wage gap as low as 53 cents in comparison to their white counterparts. Through all the adversity they still fight, as evident in the college graduation rate for women of color, which continues to rise. There are a plethora of reasons why women should be celebrated, one Milwaukee teen decided to make an entire event of it.

The Marquette University was the site of the 2nd Honey for Your Tea event hosted by the founder Milwaukee Youth Council President Bria Smith. The event featured a panel of multiracial women discussing their daily experiences as women of color. “I wanted bring women of color on stage…and talk about how it’s not a burden” this was a statement by Smith as she went on to discuss the meaning behind “Honey for Your Tea.”

“I learned my truth (tea) early on but it was bitter so I added ways to make it sweeter (honey). Some of the tea that was discussed for a couple of the young women was as follows: “I had to tell myself that I am enough” these were words from one panelist when asked what she would tell her younger self.

“I remembered feeling like I got the short end of the stick” said another panelist discussing a feeling of inadequacy from attending a predominately white school.

After sharing their stories the scene was filled with all smiles as guests made their way to the free desserts, and food that were so graciously provided.

As I listened to the transparent statements by the women, I started to feel empowered to encourage all who have experienced any injustices, feelings of self doubt to hold their head up! You are not alone and their are many will fight with you.