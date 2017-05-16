Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

Header Right

Main navigation

You are here: Home / Latest News / NAACP Leader Elizabeth Ana Smith Disappears After Posting Video on Facebook

NAACP Leader Elizabeth Ana Smith Disappears After Posting Video on Facebook

By Leave a Comment

“I am in Heaven, because I have been crucified…”

That is what 39 year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Ana Smith said in her Facebook post around 12:30 am Tuesday Morning.

CA – Elizabeth Ana Smith, 39, Humboldt County, 15 May 2017

Reported missing around 3:40pm on Tuesday May 16th, 2017, Elizabeth Smith took to Facebook to post what seemed to be a very questionable farewell.

According to The  The Eureka Times-Standard, Smith was CEO of the Boys and Girls of the Redwoods up until this past March.

After being placed on indefinite administrative leave, Smith shared a video on Facebook

 

The video shows Smith accusing the organization of discriminating and mismanagement.

Elizabeth Smith- File Video News @ 11

 

After accusing several members, friends of Smith say they are concerned she possibly wants harm herself. 

 

 

As of 5:00 pm, Tuesday March 16th calls to the organization were not immediately returned.

Elizabeth Ana Smith is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has been associated with a black 2007 Lexus with California license plate 5TYB663.

This story will be updated as it develops

 

Sources: Huffngton Post, Times Standard

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *