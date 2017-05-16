NAACP Leader Elizabeth Ana Smith Disappears After Posting Video on Facebook

“I am in Heaven, because I have been crucified…”

That is what 39 year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Ana Smith said in her Facebook post around 12:30 am Tuesday Morning.

Reported missing around 3:40pm on Tuesday May 16th, 2017, Elizabeth Smith took to Facebook to post what seemed to be a very questionable farewell.

According to The The Eureka Times-Standard, Smith was CEO of the Boys and Girls of the Redwoods up until this past March.

After being placed on indefinite administrative leave, Smith shared a video on Facebook

The video shows Smith accusing the organization of discriminating and mismanagement.

After accusing several members, friends of Smith say they are concerned she possibly wants harm herself.

As of 5:00 pm, Tuesday March 16th calls to the organization were not immediately returned.

Elizabeth Ana Smith is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has been associated with a black 2007 Lexus with California license plate 5TYB663.

This story will be updated as it develops

