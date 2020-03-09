Nashville in Need

Since the horrific tornado hit Nashville, it’s residents haven’t been the same. In the middle of the night on Wednesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said about 25 storm-related deaths were confirmed.

The overnight disaster injured scores of people and damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches across four counties. Tens of thousands of people and businesses remained without power Wednesday. Many don’t have food to eat. Even with homes being destroyed, people are still living inside.

Putnam County suffered the greatest human toll. At least 18 people died in the county and 88 were injured – two of whom were flown out – in a 2-mile stretch west of Cookeville. Another 3 are still missing.

Since the incident many humanitarians, like Coach Jessica Kern, have come out to show their love and support. Jessica Kern is the Head Coach for Women’s Basketball Team at Tennessee State University. The effects hit home for Kern and she has showed her passion by helping out the cleaning crew, helping provide food and hygiene products.

Coach Kern continues to invite others to help with the mess at hand. She screams, “Nashville we got you!” as she diligently makes herself useful.

Such a tragedy, killing children and adults, damaging hundreds of homes in the middle of the night. Let’s continue to pray and show our love to Nashville. Send food, send water, send hygiene packages, blankets, funds, or whatever you can.