National Forum to Be Held in DC About the Promise of Reparations for African Americans

Nationwide — On the anniversary of Juneteenth, the National African American Reparations Commission and American Civil Liberties Union will hold a national forum titled “Healing and Reconciliation: H.R. 40 and S. 1083 and the Promise of Reparations for African Americans.” H.R. 40/ S. 1083 would establish a commission to examine the institution of slavery and its legacy and make recommendations for reparations to Congress.

The forum will feature:

• Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

• Jeffery P. Robinson, ACLU Deputy Legal Director

• Dr. Ron Daniels, President, Institute of the Black World 21st Century, Convener, National African American Reparations Commission

• Danny Glover, Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. Decade for People of African Descent

• Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Political Economist, Author, President Emeritus, Bennett College for Women

• Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission

and various other experts.

These experts will share their experiences working on the issue of reparations, educate and engage Americans on the real issues underlying reparations, and begin to advocate for understanding that the impact of enslaving Blacks for a quarter of a millennium is still felt today in the American Black community.