National Society of Black Engineers introduces MPS students to engineering

WHAT:

MPS middle school students are learning about the impact engineering has on daily life thanks to “Beyond STEM ,” a program organized by the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Milwaukee Area Professionals Chapter, and MSOE’s collegiate chapter.

Students are participating in a series of programs featuring hands-on projects while learning about the joys, challenges and societal contributions that characterize four different engineering disciplines. They are gaining first-hand insight into what it takes to begin and sustain a thriving engineering career.

WHO:

More than 30 middle school students from Golda Meir School, Metcalfe School and Fifty-Third Street School, along with practicing engineers and collegiate members of MSOE’s NSBE chapter.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5

10:30-11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Campus Center, Rooms CC-244 and CC-361

1025 N. Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

PHOTO/VIDEO OPPORTUNITIES:

Students will be learning about mechanical engineering as they design and build catapults and windmills.

Students will be available for interviews, as will Tanzania Sewell. Sewell graduated from MPS and MSOE. She is currently a lead electrical engineer for GE Healthcare, an adjunct assistant professor at MSOE, and an active member and programs chair of the NSBE Milwaukee Area Professionals Chapter.