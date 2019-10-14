Nations Top HBCUS in attendance for College Fair

Historically black college were established before the civil rights movement. More then 50 years later they have become a corner stone in the black community, which was the original plan to serve African Americans. They have evolved and become popular in are cultures! USNews.com recently posted an archive in the top HBCUs in the United States, no surprise that names like Spelman, Howard, Xavier and North Carolina A&T was at the top of the list.

Saturday Vincent High school was the site of and HBCU college fair that seen over 300 attendees. Dr Angelica Weary even boasted about 80 of those students signing up for her alma mater Spelman, pictured below with her sorority sisters. The fair featuring onsite admission, fasfa help and even giveaways! The event was hosted by State Representative Lakeisha Myers and Mayoral candidate Sen. Lena Taylor. High school big brother/sister program B2S was also in attendance led by Randolph Nichols pictures in the middle below.

I was happy to so many parents take interest in their child’s future thank you to all who helped.