NBA Says Players Must Stand During the National Anthem

This Post has Contributions From Angela Helm at The Root.

They’re all in the news. Stories about NFL players showing solidarity in support of our fallen black men who have been victims of an injustice system and police brutality. The most famous one being Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick was faulted for his kneeling at national football games during the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Well unfortunately, everyone hasn’t hopped on the bandwagon of justice and fair.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent a memo to teams on Friday saying that he expected players and coaches to stand for the national anthem before games, as is the rule, according to The Root.

The memo also recommended that teams show videos expressing themes of unity before their first home games, a possible compromise to those players who would like to speak out about social injustice and the expression of their right to protest wherever whenever with the league rule.

Although they are standing, the players are still not giving in. As the national is sang, players are unapologetically locking arms to still show solidarity and support.

In the memo, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum suggested that teams use their opening games “to demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community,” according to the New York Daily News.

Two of the NBAs biggest stars and rivals, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, last week called out President Donald Trump for suggesting that those NFL players who did not stand during the playing of the national anthem should be “fired,” and called them “sons of bitches.” James called the president a “bum” while other players expressed their disagreement with the president.

I mean, I don’t know how anyone else feels, but it seems like our president need to take some “leader etiquette” classes and learn how to speak more professionally and less offensive. (In addition to that, someone should also teach him how to actually speak about important events opposed to tweeting every single thing.) Im just saying.

The penalty for any players who refuse to stand has not yet been disclosed but according to racial equality activist Richard Lapchick, the NBA in 2015 was composed of 74.4 percent black and the number has only grown. This should be quite a season.

