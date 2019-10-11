Nearly 3 weeks into the Trump impeachment inquiry, polls show a shift in public opinion

(USA Today)WASHINGTON – It has been nearly three weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 into President Donald Trump’s pressuring of the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

House Democrats have escalated their inquiry, issuing subpoenas to several administration officials and associates of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The White House has vowed not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it a “partisan” probe.

Despite the clashes between the legislative and executive branches, public opinion polling has shown noticeable shifts in attitudes towards impeachment, though every single poll has asked about impeachment differently.

Partisan divides still persist in every poll, with Democrats and Republicans splitting on the issue. Independents, however, have slowly started to support impeachment or impeachment proceedings.

As of Oct. 10, an average of impeachment polls calculated by FiveThirtyEight, a polling analysis website, shows 49.3% of respondents supporting impeachment and 43.5% not supporting it.

Here is what the individual polls say about impeachment, separated by each question.

