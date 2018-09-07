Negro League Baseball Seeks Sponsors to Honor the History of Past African American Players

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — The Urban Baseball Association Inc. launched a new professional baseball league on May 25, 2018 in Laurel, Mississippi at Wooten Legion Field. The league in its initial conception consisted of four teams with plans for future expansion. The creation of this professional league is designed to provide family entertainment, promote diversity in the game of baseball and to honor the history and memories of past African American baseball players (the same as the Negro League Museum in Kansas City, MO and the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham, AL).

The names of the teams in this league reflect that of past Negro League players i.e. Rube Foster All-Stars, Satchel Paige All-Stars, and Josh Gibson All-Stars etc.

This league is dedicated to the generations of baseball players who were denied the opportunity to play baseball because of factors other than their ability to play the game of baseball. They have begun planning for the 2019 season, and are reaching out to business, corporate and community leaders (both national and international) to support this cause by becoming an underwriter, sponsor, booster and/or donor.

“As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, we are in the midst of a 30-day fundraising drive to raise $300,000 by October 10, 2018. We are appealing to the business, community leaders and well wishers for their support. We believe this could be a win-win opportunity for all parties. We are appealing to all that can and will help support this cause by making a donation. All donations small or large from $5 to $1,000,000 would be welcomed and greatly appreciated,” said Mike Mayden, Director of baseball operations.

Those interested in making a donation to help support this league should visit the official web site at www.nupbl.com or call 773-741-3530.

Donations may also be sent to:

Urban Baseball

P.O. Box 288696

Chicago, IL 60628

Attn: Support