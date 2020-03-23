Neighborhoods with ‘Medical Deserts’ Have Emergency Needs During COVID Pandemic

According to the American Hospital Association Annual Survey , over 1,000 hospitals in our country have closed since 1975. As a result, communities from coast to coast have populations in which residents must drive more than 60 minutes to reach an acute care hospital. These places are called “medical deserts.”

They exist in every state.

Now is the time to strengthen known weaknesses in our healthcare safety net. We desperately need new investment in our healthcare infrastructure. A recent study by the UK Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team anticipates the “capacity limits of the UK and US health system being exceeded many times over.” It warns that “even if all patients are able to be treated, we predict there would still be in the order of 250,000 deaths in Great Britain and 1.1-1.2 million deaths in the US.”

As an Emergency Medicine Physician and Chair of the Health Committee of Black Women for Positive Change, I call on the nation’s leaders to immediately implement three recommendations to improve access to medical care and thereby save lives before it is too late.

(1) The U.S. Congress Should Pass Legislation to Create Free Standing Emergency Departments (FSEDs).