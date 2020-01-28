Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll Comes To The Marcus Performing Arts Center

With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever!

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll is coming to the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall on Friday, April 24 at 8:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31 at 12:00 pm and are available in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase now by calling Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This performance is part of the MC Presents series and is sponsored The Fitz at the Ambassador.

From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, up until MTV in the early ’80s, Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey, and others!