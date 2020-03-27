New Ad Urges Johnson and Trump to Put Workers and Small Businesses First

Madison, WI — Tax March, the grassroots movement for a fairer and more equitable tax code, announced a new ad calling on Senator Ron Johnson and President Donald Trump to put people and small businesses ahead of corporations. The ad is part of a seven-figure ad campaign to hold President Trump and four Republican Senators accountable for their support of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — better known as the Trump tax law — and push back against a coronavirus response that gives away more to corporations than working people.

“Two years ago, Republicans in Congress passed the Trump tax law, which was a massive giveaway to the wealthiest corporations. Instead of boosting wages or putting money in the pockets of everyday Americans, corporations put their windfalls toward buying back stock and giving their CEOs a raise,” said Tax March Campaign Director Dana Bye. “Now, with millions of people newly unemployed, Main Street businesses struggling, and hospitals at capacity, Congress is set to do the exact same thing.”

The ad features Penny, a small business owner from La Crosse, Wisconsin, who recounts her experience with the tax cuts that Ron Johnson voted for and Donald Trump signed into law. She says that Wall Street and corporations were the main beneficiaries from that law – not small businesses like hers. Now, with Congress debating a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, she is worried the same thing will happen again.