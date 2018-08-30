New Black Panther-Inspired Theme Park

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — The movie Black Panther made history and shattered records across the world. In fact, Black Panther became the highest-grossing MCU film of all time in it’s first week. The New York Times has called it a defining moment for Black America.

That defining moment has for a long time been the motivation for Heritage City – The African Kingdoms and Empires Theme Park Project pioneered by a group of Africans and African-Americans under the umbrella of the Heritage City Group, which funded a business plan and conceptual designs for the project in 2004.

Interwoven with the overall design of the theme park are rides and attractions that feature the ancient African Kingdoms and Empires such as Songhai-Mali, Benin, Ghana, Kush and Egypt.

Heritage City was designed to showcase Africa’s rich history and produce a total experience in learning and entertainment-all in one location. The theme park initially planned for Africa’s most populous country-Nigeria suffered significant delays due to corruption and bureaucratic bottlenecks. With the increasing popularity of Black Panther the initiative is now attracting inquiries from potential developers not only in Africa but also for possible multiple locations in Europe, North America and China.

Even though countries like Kenya, Senegal, Morocco and South Africa remain examples of tourism development in Africa, the appeal Heritage City comes from its uniqueness as a one-stop location that will showcase all of the continents diversity and bring to life themes from African movies, legends and folklore.

The world of Wakanda in Black Panther is a mythical nation in Africa that has the worlds most advanced civilization, but Heritage City is presenting the real Africa that pioneered scientific and astronomical discoveries in the Empire of Mali, built advanced architectural wonders such as the ancient Pyramids of Egypt and Nubia and whose Kings and Queens displayed so much splendor, wealth and intellectual sophistication.

Heritage City Theme Park is a multimillion dollar project initiative and will be a cumulative showcase of the entire African continent’s history, culture and entertainment in one spot.

For more details, visit www.heritagecityparks.com