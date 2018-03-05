New Book Examines Corruption Among Leaders of Organizations

(BlackNews.com)

Nationwide — Military veteran turned author, Thomas Barr Jr., has spent years working in the service of government. He has penned a book that portrays the urban settings of Miami in examination of corrupt practices among leaders in organizational operations. The book is entitled RISEN: The Accession and Devolution of Yahweh Ben Yahweh: Miami’s Urban Chronicles Volume I and is a biopic of the life of former Miami based mega-church leader Yahweh Ben Yahweh.

The author drew from his years of experience as a Miami resident when writing this book. “The average citizen face troubling times in the light of current political elections of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton,” the author said. “They must be aware! Caution must be practiced when considering personalities and individuals should not fall prey to disillusionment.”

The author based his main character on the tragic down fall of the former religious leader of the Yahweh nation, and wants to tell his story to others aspiring to understand corruption among leaders in organizations. “The average citizen must recognize that they have a right to fair representation,” said the author.

The book details events which influence the main character in negative ways and documents his success plus failures as a leader of a movement. The protagonist in an attempt to take control of his life makes the ultimate decision in deciding his fate. Author excerpts can be read online at www.thomasbarrjr.com.

About the author

Thomas Barr Jr. in his third novel attempts to chronicle the life styles of African American leaders and why they fall prey to corrupt practices. The book was released on April 1st, 2016 and has a campaign for movie adaptation. The book is available on Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and Ebookit.

Follow Thomas on Twitter at @ThomasBarrJr, Instagram at @MiamiUrbanChronicles and www.Marsocial.com/groups/urban-chronicles.