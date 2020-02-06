New businesses encouraged to apply for licenses early ahead of DNC

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is encouraging new business owners interested in opening prior to the Democratic National Convention in July to apply for the appropriate licenses sooner rather than later. In the coming months the city is expecting an increase in demand for new licenses, and submitting an application early will help assist the process.

“Due to the upcoming DNC, the City’s License Division is preparing for an increase in new applications from businesses wanting to open before the event begins,” said President Hamilton.

“We want as many businesses as possible to be able to take advantage of the large groups of people from across the world that will be in Milwaukee this summer, but to make sure that happens I’m urging all news businesses to submit their license applications as soon as possible.”

In order to make sure all background work can be completed, new businesses are encouraged to submit license applications by the end of March. Those who submit applications after March 31st may not receive all of the required inspections prior to the DNC, which would prevent proper licensure before the event.

New and existing food and alcohol establishments are encouraged to attend the Pivot program to assist the licensing process. Interested applicants can receive more information and register at pivotmke.eventbrite.com. Those wanting to operate a food truck are encouraged to attend either one of the upcoming food truck summits being offered in English and Spanish. Details on those events can be found at milwaukee.gov/health/mobilefood.

For any other licensing questions applicants can visit milwaukee.gov/license, call (414) 286-2238, or email [email protected].