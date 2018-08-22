New café set for grand opening in 9th District

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis is pleasedto announce the grand opening of a new café in the 9th Aldermanic District. Rey’s Caféopens tomorrow (Thursday, August 23) in Granville at 6800 W. Brown Deer Rd.

The café will also feature catering and delivery. The grand opening is just another example of Alderwoman Lewis’s push for greater economic development and redevelopment in the 9thDistrict and especially in the Granville Business Improvement District.

“I am continuing my efforts to attract new and budding businesses to the district and I encourage residents to consider stopping by Rey’s Café in the #New9thMKE,” she said. “And let’s continue to support all of our 9thDistrict businesses and show them we appreciate them!”

What: Rey’s Café grand opening

When: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 23

Where: 6800 W. Brown Deer Rd.