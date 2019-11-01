New Deadlines Set for MATC Promise for Adults, Which Means Free Tuition for Eligible Students

College Also Launches Community Ambassadors Network to Help Connect Individuals in Need



Milwaukee Area Technical College this week announced new deadlines for the MATC Promise for Adults, which provides free tuition for eligible students to complete an in-demand associate degree.

To start in Spring 2020, individuals must complete an MATC application, Promise for Adults interest application, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Jan. 8, 2020. Students who complete these steps by Dec. 11, 2019 — the priority deadline — will hear from the college sooner and have more time to plan.

Eligible students must be 24 years old or older as of Dec 31, 2019; have earned at least six college credits but not an associate or bachelor’s degree; have been out of college for at least two years; and live in the MATC district (all of Milwaukee County, most of Ozaukee County and the portions of Washington and Waukesha counties in the Germantown and West Allis-West Milwaukee school districts). Full eligibility criteria are listed at matc.edu/promise.

The college made the announcement Wednesday at the Sherman Phoenix, where MATC brought together its first-ever group of MATC Promise for Adults Community Ambassadors. These partners from social service, nonprofit, small business, faith-based organizations and other groups can help connect interested future students to the opportunity, much as school counselors link high school seniors to the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates, the state’s first Promise program.

“A college education can connect students to family-sustaining wages, uplift the community we all share and help close the skills gap for area businesses,” MATC President Vicki J. Martin said. “In the area we serve, more than 130,000 adults have some college but no degree. We are grateful to the new MATC Promise for Adults Community Ambassadors, who are spreading the word about this opportunity to break down the financial barriers that stand between students and their dreams.”

Together, MATC’s Promise programs have served more than 1,400 qualified students since the Promise for New High School Graduates launched in 2015 and the Promise for Adults began in 2018. Already, nearly 120 students have completed an associate degree, technical diploma or certificate through one of the MATC Promise programs.

The MATC Promise is funded through a unique public-private partnership model that brings together federal and state financial aid resources with private donations that provide student scholarships to fill the gap between what aid provides and the

cost of tuition. To date, MATC has secured more than $2.6 million to fund Promise scholarships and more than 230 donors have contributed. Milwaukee County Executive and philanthropist Chris Abele is the program’s largest donor to date with more than $750,000 in personal contributions.

Interested students and community partners can email [email protected] or call 414-297-6668.

