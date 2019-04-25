New St. Ann Center Special Events Director Seeks Entertainers for Band Shell

Gloria Miller has been named special events director at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, with an emphasis on programming for the new outdoor Indaba Band Shell at the Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Ave.

The band shell, set to open later this spring with hillside seating for 250 and a wheelchair-friendly covered area in front of the stage, will host family-friendly entertainment: music, dance, puppetry, and a live Nativity at Christmas, said Miller, the former executive director of African World Festival.

“My goal is to find community entertainers and artists of all ages who can share their talents on this wonderful stage,” she said.

Also planned: special worship services and events conducted by Parklawn Assembly of God, a founding partner and sponsor of the band shell.

The name “Indaba” in traditional African culture refers to a gathering to resolve issues affecting the village. Designed by Zimmerman Architectural Studios, and built after a major soil remediation project, the band shell seeks to bring together youth, families, adults, people with disabilities and elders and “to showcase and celebrate the talents in our neighborhood, right where the community can enjoy it,” said Tony Phillips, vice president for pastoral care at St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus.

The accessible stage features a wheelchair ramp, accessible restrooms, dressing rooms and prop storage area. The grounds will feature a refreshment stand, children’s splash pad and lighted walkways.

Performers interested in applying may contact Miller at (414)210-2428, or [email protected].