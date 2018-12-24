New Year New Milwaukee: MKE Table Talk

2018 is departing while 2019 is approaching. At this time of year everyone’s reflecting on this year’s failures as well as the plans for future. The New Year always feels like great place to start fresh. Milwaukee has had some incredible additions to the city, such as the Bucks Arena and even the America’s Black Holocaust Museum, that symbolize growth and hope in the city.

Some studies even say that the homicide rate is the lowest it’s been in the past three years. Many new businesses have opened and the Sherman Phoenix Project has added a new flavor of unity to Milwaukee. All of these things are awesome and needless to say, it’s been a wonderful year.

Going into the New Year, four young ladies have decided to start MKE Table Talk, in hopes to become the voice of Milwaukee, reaching Milwaukee, through Milwaukee. Philicia Gigger, Erica Mitchell, Marissa Gigger, and LaShawnda Wilkins plan to invite guests of all different races, backgrounds, professions, beliefs, and genders to sit and talk at one table.

Wisconsin is still one of the most segregated cities in the States. It has many racial barriers, poverty stricken areas, with troubled youth, and broken families. Zip code 53206 still has the highest rate for black male incarceration in the world, with 62% of the black men locked up.

With these demographics in mind, Milwaukee has a story to tell and the time is now. If we want to begin to have an impact, we have to discuss the issues at hand. I believe one of the reasons we are so segregated is because of the lack of understanding of each other. The first step to understanding each other is having critical conversations, breaking the ice.

The show will be broadcasted twice a month, live on Facebook and later available on all social media platforms. Each month MKE Table Talk will have a “Millennial Takeover” hosted by millennials only. The talks will hit home for many people with intentions of some sort expression.

You can expect lots of great, necessary talks with people from all over the city. Be sure to get involved. Follow MKE Table Talk on Facebook and YouTube and @mketabletalk on Instagram and Twitter.

We want to hear from you. Drop a topic in the comments!