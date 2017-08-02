New York Woman Braindead After Receiving Botched Buttock Implants by Mock Doctor

Beauty is pain some would say. What beauty has come to be in today’s world is artificial body modifications; breast implants, buttock implants and even artificial lip enhancements.

So what happens when a 31-year-old woman dies just two weeks after having a surgical procedure done by a fake doctor? Is beauty still pain or is it homicide?

Latesha Bynum was a mother of two who went to get silicone injections from someone pretending to be a doctor. Little did she know, that this procedure would take her life.

The family of the victim is calling this unfortunate incident murder.

“My daughter was murdered,” Bertie Bynum, 51, Latesha’s distraught mother, told the Daily News on Monday.

According to recent reports, the phony doctor had “patients” wait at a nearby Dunkin Donuts in Manhattan before being escorted by a “nurse” to the building in which the surgeries take place.

Authorities say the procedure took place in a residential building on E. 21st St. by 1st Avenue. Although a location was given.. the source failed to provide the public or family with a clinic name or doctor.

Bynum received her injections at 1 p.m., sources said.

After feeling dizzy and consistent chest pains, Bynum reportedly called 911 from home around 11:00 pm sources say.

The victim was declared brain dead after being rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Medical Center. It was later that Thursday, just three days before Bynum’s 32nd birthday, doctors removed her from life support, pronouncing her dead.

According to the family’s lawyer, Jack Yankowitz, these fake doctors are misguiding women.

“These phony doctors prey on unsuspecting women, promising that they will make them look like Kim Kardashian and other desirable celebrities,” the attorney, Jack Yankowitz, said in a statement. “Instead, these women end up with gross, debilitating deformities, amputations and, in the worst cases, death.”

City board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, who was not involved in the botched surgery incident, said it was likely a synthetic material that was injected into Bynum’s hips and buttocks.

“None of these kinds of procedures are FDA approved — they won’t be done by a licensed physician in this country,” Schulman said. “Those who are doing these procedures are obtaining material through non-official pathways. Medical grade silicone isn’t available, so industrial silicone was possibly used.”

“The injection went directly into a blood vessel and the material traveled to her heart, lungs and brain, which can cause immediate death,” Schulman added after analyzing the fact that Bynum felt the chest pains only hours after the surgery.

The city Medical Examiner was reviewing the case Tuesday, but family members say they have no doubt about what happened.

Her brother, Tymel Bynum, 26, said her feet turned blue after the procedure, and she was placed in the shower twice at the clinic where she received the injection before being sent home.

“I want to know: Why did they kill my baby? Why did they do that,” Bynum’s mother exclaimed. “They wasn’t supposed to do that.” She added, “You killed a mother, you killed a sister!”

“There is a strong possibility there are going to be arrests,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. Investigators have identified the doctor involved in the plastic surgery, but no arrests have been made.

“We have everybody identified who were players in this,” he said. “She went willingly. She had heard of this location from another friend of hers.”

More on this story as it develops

Sources: The Grio, Chelsia Rose Marcius, Jillian Jorgensen, Thomas Tracy (NY Daily News),