Nicholson Proposal to Coordinate City, County, MPS Services Adopted

“ONE Milwaukee” Initiative Will Bridge Infrastructure Gaps and Align Services to Improve Outcomes for Residents

MILWAUKEE – The County Board unanimously approved a proposal from Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson to move towards increased service and resource coordination between Milwaukee County, the City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Public Schools today.

In coordination with the Milwaukee Common Council and MPS, Nicholson is helping lead an effort to form the ONE Milwaukee Taskforce, which will recommend service coordination opportunities between the three governments and help residents overcome barriers to opportunity, economic security, quality education, stable housing, and better health outcomes.

“We can do a better job serving our constituents if we improve coordination and collaboration among local governmental entities,” said Nicholson. “The County, the City, and MPS all want to improve the lives of our residents, but we’re too often engaged in parallel efforts when we should be working in tandem with each other.

ONE Milwaukee will focus on Promise Zones and seek to advance the goals of the County’s Racial Equity initiative, the City’s MKE Elevate agenda, and the Blueprint for Peace.

A recent example of the type of coordination envisioned is the joint effort to provide doula services to mothers in the 53206 ZIP code with a goal of improving maternal health and birth outcomes. The County’s Department of Health and Human Services provided funding and marketing services for the program, while the City’s Health Department administers it.

The City of Milwaukee adopted companion legislation on January 21 and is expected to approve a separate item directing the Department of Administration to collaborate with Milwaukee County and Milwaukee Public Schools on the initiative on February 11.

The MPS Board of School Directors is expected to consider the measure on February 27.