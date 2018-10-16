Nightmare On Center Street 4

Halloween is an excellent opportunity to connect local venues with artists in a very organic way, Anderson says in a press release, and Riverwest is a neighborhood that supports independent musicians and art.

All-access passes are $15 and come with a special surprise perk. They can be purchased online. Tickets to individual venues are $10 at the door.

were extremely proud to be sponsored by Riverwest Tattoo Company, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and WMSE 91.7FM!

Mad Planet:

RAS Movement

Chalice in the Palace1 -+

They GuanUs

DJ Robert G

HIGH DIVE:

No Stress Collective Presents: Hocus Pocus

Company:

Emo Love Tribute

Genesis renji

(ORB)

Dripsweat DJing

Quarters:

Avantis

Dirty Dancing

Taj Raiden

Tarik Moody DJing

Jazz Gallery:

Phat Nerdz

Yogi B and Keeze

Joe quinto

Timbuktu:

Cowboy Bebop Anime Orchestra

Father sky

Sunken suns