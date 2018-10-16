Nightmare On Center Street 4

Halloween is an excellent opportunity to connect local venues with artists in a very organic way, Anderson says in a press release, and Riverwest is a neighborhood that supports independent musicians and art.
All-access passes are $15 and come with a special surprise perk. They can be purchased online. Tickets to individual venues are $10 at the door.
were extremely proud to be sponsored by Riverwest Tattoo Company, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and WMSE 91.7FM!
Mad Planet:
RAS Movement
Chalice in the Palace1 -+
They GuanUs
DJ Robert G
HIGH DIVE:
No Stress Collective Presents: Hocus Pocus
Company:
Emo Love Tribute
Genesis renji
(ORB)
Dripsweat DJing
Quarters:
Avantis
Dirty Dancing
Taj Raiden
Tarik Moody DJing
Jazz Gallery:
Phat Nerdz
Yogi B and Keeze
Joe quinto
Timbuktu:
Cowboy Bebop Anime Orchestra
Father sky
Sunken suns
