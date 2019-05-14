NIH ACD Working Group to Hold a Public Listening Session to Hear from Victims of Sexual Harassment and Advocates Against Sexual Violence in the Workplace

The NIH Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD) Working Group on Changing the Culture to End Sexual Harassment will host a public listening session on Thursday, May 16, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. EDT, to hear from victims of sexual harassment and advocates against sexual violence and for equal opportunity in the workplace. This listening session is an opportunity for the public to provide input to the Working Group as it develops recommendations to deliver to the ACD. A facilitator will guide the conversation based on a series of questions. Attendees can provide input either publicly or anonymously. The listening session will be held in the NIH National Library of Medicine (Building 38A) Lister Hill Auditorium. The listening session is free to attend, but registration is required.

Please note that the listening session is not a forum for making or addressing allegations of sexual harassment. Please see the NIH Anti-Sexual Harassment website for information about how NIH staff can report an allegation or how individuals at NIH-funded institutions can inform NIH of an allegation.

Additional information about the listening session, including how to register can be found at: https://cvent.me/ZkN8a. Sign language interpretation will be provided. Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should contact Jennifer Plank-Bazinet, NIH Office of Science Policy, at [email protected]. The listening session will also be available for viewing through NIH videocast.