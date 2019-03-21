Noelani Robinson remembered at vigil

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

Strangers came together recently to bow their heads, pray, and remember 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, whose body was found in Minnesota Friday after being abducted by her father Dariaz Higgins days earlier.

Higgins was arrested several days after he abducted Noelani and fatally shooting one of two women, Noelani’s mother Sierra Robinson in the area of 91st and Mill Road on the Northwest side. The other was wounded, but is expected to recover.

An Amber Alert went out in the city and state for Noelani. That alert came to an end late Friday when her body was found in Steele County, Minnesota.

Noelani was memorialized at a prayer vigil in a memorial garden, which honors the youngest victims of violence, on the city’s northside. It was organized and conducted by “Guardians of the Children,” a local organization whose mission is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.

Many at the vigil never met Noelani, but the loss hit close to home, especially for Margarita Fogl, the grandmother of Laylah Petersen, who was shot and killed in 2014 as she sat inside her grandparents’ home. “It’s really hard because it takes me there, because it’s my Laylah,” Fogl reportedly said. “Even though we’re going forward, we hear another story about another innocent child,” she said.

Fogl said she prays no other family has to feel this pain, adding the community has to be strong and keep Noelani’s family in prayer to give them strength.

Ald. Cavalier (Chevy) Johnson expressed his condolences after learning of Noelani’s fate. “There is collective heartbreak across our entire community after learning of the cold-blooded killing of Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother, and now learning about the loss of Noelani,” Johnson said in a press statement. “Whenever someone is missing, it’s important that we bring all of our resources to bear in order to locate and return them safely to family.” Johnson thanked all members of the community who prayed for Noelani, and used their social media platforms to spread the word immediately after the 2-year-old was abducted. He also thanked local media for using their airwaves to keep the story top of mind.

“Although the outcome of this case was not what anyone desired, we must remain vigilant in caring for all people and all children in our community— just like we care for Noelani.” Higgins faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Cash bond was set at $1 million.

A second person was arrested for harboring/aiding a fugitive, Milwaukee police said.

—Source for this article: Ashley Sears, Fox6News