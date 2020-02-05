Nominations now being accepted for 2020 Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award

The Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award is bestowed annually to recognize a female city resident who exemplifies Vel R. Phillips’ legacy of selfless service and trailblazing work toward improving the quality of life for residents in Milwaukee. Nominations for the 2020 Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award are now being accepted until the close of business on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.

“The Award Selection Committee is asking for nominations of outstanding individuals within the community,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “The entire committee looks forward to reviewing each nomination to learn more about the innovative and creative ways women in our community are blazing a trail for all residents to thrive personally and professionally.”

Nomination letters must include a description of the nominee’s work in the areas of social justice and/or civic engagement, challenges the nominee has overcome in these areas and any other examples of the nominee embodying the spirit of Vel R. Phillips.

Nominees must be female City of Milwaukee residents who are not publicly-elected officials. Applicants may nominate themselves or others. The winner will be announced at Girl’s Day at City Hall on Thursday, March 12th. For more information on how to submit a nomination and for a form, please visit milwaukee.gov/VelRPhillipsTrailblazerAward or contact Joanna Polanco at either (414) 286-2366 or [email protected].