Nominations now open for 6th District Difference Makers Award

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is seeking nominations for the Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Award, honoring those persons or organizations making the 6th District a great place in which to live. Nominations are now being accepted, with a deadline at the close of business on Friday, January 5, 2018 .

Six awards will be given out — four to 6th District residents, one to a community organization, and one to a block club. Winners will be announced during the Alderwoman’s town hall meeting on January 17, 2018.

Alderwoman Coggs said the award recognizes selfless and dedicated work to improve the district, neighborhoods and the community. “The Difference Makers Award recognizes the strength and dedication shown by people and organizations willing to go the extra mile to improve the quality of life in the 6th District,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

“That selfless spirit of generosity and enduring, positive commitment truly embodies the beliefs and actions of the late Dr. James G. White,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

“I urge residents to nominate individuals or organizations for this prestigious award,” she said. A nomination form (attached) is now available.

Alderwoman Coggs established the Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Awards to recognize those residents and organizations that work diligently to improve and strengthen the quality of life for themselves, their neighborhood and the City of Milwaukee. Dr. White was a resident of the 6th District who served as a county supervisor and the regional vice president of WestCare Wisconsin Harambee Community Center, facilitating countless neighborhood projects and programs and always using his gifts, talents and knowledge to improve and empower his community.

DOWNLOAD THE NOMINATION FORM