Nominations now open for 2019 Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award

Nominations for the 2019 Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award are now open until the close of business on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Established by the Common Council in 2006, the Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award honors an outstanding city resident each year. The honoree exemplifies Frank P. Zeidler’s commitment to social justice and civic accomplishment. Any city resident who is not a publicly elected official is eligible for the award. Mr. Calvin Shields, Jr., a military veteran and a fighter for veterans issues for nearly four decades, and Dr. Michael D. Rosen, a longtime elected labor leader, community activist and education advocate, received the 2018 Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award.

The Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award Selection Committee encourages nominations from both individuals and organizations. “The City of Milwaukee is fortunate to have so many individuals who give of themselves to effect positive change in the areas of education, human rights, social justice and community development,” said Alderman Robert J. Bauman, chair of the award’s selection committee. “If an individual in your neighborhood, in your organization, or of note in the civic arena fits this description, please nominate him or her for the Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award before the July 12th deadline.”

The selection committee also includes vice-chair civil rights attorney Art Heitzer, activist Jack Murtaugh, historian John Gurda, lawyer Arthur Harringtonof Godfrey & Kahn, civil rights activist and retired founder of the New Concept Self Development Center, Inc. — June Perry-Stevens, and representative of the Frank P. Zeidler Center for Public Discussion Shelley Bruehling.