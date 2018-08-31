Nominations now open for 6th District landscaping awards

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is encouraging citizens to nominate themselves or their neighbors for a 6th District Landscape Award. The deadline for nominations isMonday, September 24.

The landscape awards recognize properties in the 6th Aldermanic District deserving of special recognition for outstanding gardening or landscaping efforts. Residents can nominate a neighbor or themselves for a property that has been well- landscaped or is especially eye-catching.

“That extra special something that is done to beautify properties and our neighborhoods pays positive momentum forward, and I am again looking forward to recognizing those residents who have proudly gone above and beyond in their landscaping and gardening efforts,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

“Please nominate a deserving neighbor or yourself by the close of business on September 24,” she said.

Nominees’ names and addresses can be emailed to [email protected] for consideration. Supporting digital photos are also recommended.