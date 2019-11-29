Nominations sought for 2019 Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Awards

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is seeking nominations for the 2019 Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Awards, and invites residents to submit the names of individuals or groups that work diligently to improve and strengthen the quality of life for themselves, their neighborhood and the City of Milwaukee.

The awards are named for the late Dr. James G. White, who lived in the 6th District and served as a county supervisor and the regional vice president of WestCare Wisconsin Harambee Community Center. He facilitated countless neighborhood projects and programs and always used his gifts, talents and knowledge to improve and empower his community.

Four awards will be presented to 6th District residents, one to a community organization and one to a block club, all of which will have contributed to making their neighborhood a better place.

Nomination forms are available online at Alderwoman Coggs’s website (milwaukee.gov/district6), or by calling the Alderwoman’s office at 286-2994 to receive a hard copy of the form by mail.

“It’s an honor to be able to recognize the people who help make the 6th District such a unique and vibrant place to live,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “Every resident can contribute to strengthening the fabric of their neighborhood. But there are those who go above and beyond in their works and deeds to help others and the community in which they live, and they are the Difference Makers.”

Nominations for the Difference Makers Awards will be accepted from now through Friday, January 10, 2020. Alderwoman Coggs will announce the honorees at the 6th District Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in theMartin Luther King, Jr. Library, 310 W. Locust St.