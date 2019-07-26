Northpoint Parking Lot to Close for the Weekend

The Annual Air & Water Show will be held at the Lakefront along Lincoln Memorial Drive from Veterans Park to Ravine Road.
The MIlwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the motoring public that beginning Friday morning (July 26th) through Sunday evening (July 28th) the Northpoint parking lot will be closed due to the Air & Water Show.
Motorists should expect traffic delays.
Please direct inquiries to MCSO Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas at (414) 639-5506 or [email protected]
