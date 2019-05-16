Northwestern Mutual and Habitat for Humanity join Amani neighborhood for Rock the Block

For the second year, Northwestern Mutual is partnering with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity for Rock the Block volunteer events to engage Milwaukee neighborhood residents in beautification and improvement projects. The first of these events will take place on Saturday, May 18 in the Amani neighborhood.

Brian Sonderman, executive director, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, will kick off the event with opening remarks alongside representatives from the Dominican Center and the Amani neighborhood. The Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot, Bango, will also be onsite for the opening remarks.

On the same day, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges will be hosting its eighth annual Bloom and Groom flower sale and resource fair, another event focused on neighborhood beautification and community building. Metcalfe Park residents can purchase affordable plants and flowers, as well as receive resources on family and youth activities, jobs and home ownership.