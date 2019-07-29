Not Your Average Cookout, Hosted By The NAACP

On Saturday July 27th the NAACP held their annual cookout at Johnsons Park. The theme “back yard BBQ” pays homage to a cultural theme in the African American community. The gathering is not like your average family get together, it’s set up as a community resource fair, offering local information to various social services organizations.

In addition to resources, the event had a variety of entertainment; including a live band that was stationed uniquely in the middle of the event to be seen by all.

“I look forward to this every year” were words said by one woman as I asked her what she thought about event.

Food! Was of course a part of the event, and free for all. I enjoyed the positively and peacefulness of the event…Let us carry that over.