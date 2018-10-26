NOVEMBER EVENTS AT THE LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road. Admission is $9 general, $7 for students and seniors. Members and children under 6 are free. Admission includes access to the sculpture garden and house. All events listed below are free with admission unless otherwise indicated. Memberships are available.

HOURS

In November, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is open from 10 am to 5 pm every day except Thursdays (closed).

ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE

TYANNA BUIE: IM•POSITIONED

Through December 2, 2018

Saturday, November 17, 2018, 3-4:30 pm: Call & Response: A Conversation with Tyanna Buie, Folayemi Wilson, and Portia Cobb

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/tyanna-buie- impositioned

Photographs and other material evidence of Tyanna Buie's disrupted childhood are rare. In these new works, Buie continues to rely on the collective memory of her family to make connections between the past and present. She gathers memorabilia and re-visits and revives previous impressions from familial accounts and recollections to create large-scale monotypes and screen prints. For Im•Positioned, Buie places these personal investigations in a larger context, responding to the work of other artists in residence at Lynden for Call & Response: echoing the family references in Folayemi Wilson's Eliza's Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities and capturing Reggie Wilson's bodies in motion. Buie was a 2012 Nohl Fellow, and this exhibition has been organized in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Nohl Fellowship. This is a Call & Response event.

EVENTS

WOMEN’S SPEAKER SERIES: Elizabeth Berg, author of Night of Miracles

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 – 7:00pm

Fee: $30/$25 members (includes refreshments and a signed copy of the book)

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/elizabeth-berg

A delightful novel about surprising friendships, community, and the way small acts of kindness can change a life, from the bestselling author of The Story of Arthur Truluv. Lucille Howard is getting on in years, but she stays busy. Thanks to the inspiration of her dearly departed friend Arthur Truluv, she has begun to teach baking classes, sharing the secrets to her delicious classic Southern yellow cake, the perfect pinwheel cookies, and other sweet essentials. Her classes have become so popular that she's hired Iris, a new resident of Mason, Missouri, as an assistant. Iris doesn't know how to bake but she needs to keep her mind off a big decision she sorely regrets. When a new family moves in next door and tragedy strikes, Lucille begins to look out for Lincoln, their son. Lincoln's parents aren't the only ones in town facing hard choices and uncertain futures. In these difficult times, the residents of Mason come together and find the true power of community—just when they need it the most. This event is co-presented by Milwaukee Reads and Boswell Book Company.

CALL AND RESPONSE: A CONVERSATION WITH TYANNA BUIE, FOLAYEMI WILSON, AND PORTIA COBB

Saturday, November 17, 2018 – 3-4:30 pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/call-and-response- conversation

We wrap up six months of 2018 Call & Response programming with an informal conversation in conjunction with Tyanna Buie's exhibition, Im•Positioned. Buie grew up in and out of the foster care system in Milwaukee and Chicago, and photographs and other material evidence of her disrupted childhood are rare. She continues to rely on the collective memory of her family to make connections between her past and present. Im•Positioned also raises the larger question of the histories of Black families by responding to Eliza's Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities, Folayemi Wilson's 2016 installation on the grounds at Lynden. A full-scale structure that is both wunderkammer and slave cabin, Eliza's Cabinet imagines what a 19th-century woman of African descent might have collected, catalogued and stowed in her living quarters. In 2017, Portia Cobb began her own response to Eliza by planting Lizzie's Garden in proximity to the cabinet. The Gullah Geechee garden, an homage, in part, to Cobb's great aunt Lizzie, is at the center of her project: Rooted: The Storied Land, Memory, and Belonging. The three artists will discuss their own work and their place in the "call and response" model that gathers a community of artists at Lynden who share a commitment to the radical Black imagination as a means to re-examine the past and imagine a better future.

PROJECT FEEDERWATCH

November 19-April 5, 2019

More information: http://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ feederwatch

For the fifth year in a row, Lynden is a registered site for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. The main goal of this citizen science project is to combine the interests of backyard bird watchers with the needs of ornithologists who study bird populations. By making simple, standardized counts of the birds in their yards (or, in this case, at Lynden) and reporting them to the FeederWatch database, FeederWatchers contribute directly to the scientific understanding of bird populations. These observations help scientists study changes in the distribution and abundance of feeder birds over time. We have established bird feeders on the grounds, using the recommended seeds to attract birds through the seasons. We have binoculars and color charts to help us identify the birds at our feeder. Now, we need bird viewers of all ages and experience levels to join us on our siting days to help tally our observations for the project.

DOG DAYS AT LYNDEN

Saturday, November 24, 2018 – 10 am-5 pm

Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog- days

Bring your canine friends for our annual post-Thanksgiving dog day, the perfect occasion for a postprandial stroll. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

Lynden is offering a series of holiday giftmaking workshops in November and December. They range from simple activities suitable for families with smaller children to more advanced workshops for adults. Whether you are making a gift for yourself or another, these workshops should provide a cheerful atmosphere for art making as we head into winter.

PAPER MARBLING: A WORKSHOP WITH CARY SUNEJA

Saturday, November 3, 2018 – 10 am-4 pm

Fee: $90/$80 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/paper-marbling-oct- 2018

Marbling is the ancient art of "floating" paints on a water bath, then combing and raking them into intricate patterns. In this workshop, you will learn how to apply acrylic paints to a water bath and create beautiful one-of-a-kind papers. You will go home with 12 or more of your own papers for use in your next project, from bookbinding to card making to paper crafting.

TEMARI: DECORATIVE JAPANESE BALLS – A WORKSHOP WITH EDIE WHITTEN

Sunday, November 4, 2018 – 10 am-4 pm

Fee: $85/$75 members (all materials included).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/enameling-oct-2018

The practice of making temari originated in China and made its way to Japan, where it is said that Japanese noblewomen, confined within castle walls during times of war in the feudal period, made the decorative balls for their children. Temari are now made by mothers and grandmothers for a new child on New Year's Day. Spend the day learning to make one of these beautiful thread jewels as a gift or decoration. Begin by making the inner ball—with a surprise inside—from scraps of fabric and yarn. Then cover the 2 ½-3-inch ball with the kiku herringbone stitch using a simple ten-division/five-petal design. All materials provided, no experience necessary.

WET FELTED TABLE RUNNER: A WORKSHOP WITH JANE MOORE

Saturday, November 10, 2018 – 12-5 pm

Fee: $70/$60 members (all materials included).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/wet-felted-table- runner-oct-2018

Wet felting is an ancient and magical hands-on fiber art process. In this workshop we will use our imaginations and colorful wool fibers and yarns to lay out unique designs for our table runners. Next, prepare for an arm workout and some splashing as we use soap and water to roll and transform our fibers into felt cloth. No experience required.

TEACHER PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SERIES: ENTANGLEMENT

FABRIC INTERVENTIONS: A WORKSHOP WITH LYNDEN’S TEACHERS-IN-RESIDENCE

Saturday, November 17, 2018 – 10 am-12 pm

Fee: $15

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ education/teachers

Teachers-in-residence Sue Pezanoski Browne (La Escuela Fratney) and Katie Hobday (Bruce-Guadalupe Community School) team up to offer quarterly hands-on workshops for educators on the theme of this year's Innovative Educators Institute: entanglement. These relaxed, informal workshops are designed to encourage open-ended experimentation with materials, processes, and concepts (new materialism, principles of possibility, artful thinking routines) within the context of arts-integrated, place-based education. Suitable for all K-12 teachers. What is the new materialism in practice? In this workshop we will stitch together fibers and stories, personal objects and narrative (look for strong connections with language arts) as we make meaning through objects, processes, and experiences. Like contemporary artists using fibers in their painting and sculpture practices, we will explore a range of approaches to textiles: stuffing and sewing, embroidering, stamping, distressing, and more. Handouts to include an illustrated glossary of embroidery stitches.

SELF CARE SUNDAYS WITH JENNA KNAPP & THE SELF CARE STUDIO

Sunday, November 18, 2018 – 2-4 pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/self-care-sundays- bind-your-own-gratitude- journals

Join artist, author, and activist Jenna Knapp for this series of drop-in workshops focusing on self-care techniques. Working with a variety of materials, bind your very own gratitude journal to celebrate the season of thanks. Learn how to do a simple stitch and experiment with bullet journaling to record and remember your daily gratefuls.

FOR KIDS & FAMILIES: PROGRAMS FOR THE VERY YOUNG, WEEKLY ART DROP-IN, HOMESCHOOL DAY, FAMILY WORKSHOP

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6-11

November 1, 8, 15, 29

Thursdays, 2:30-5 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/thurs-adi-fall-2018

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN: AN OUTING FOR PARENTS & VERY SMALL CHILDREN

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 -10:30am -11:30 am

Fee: $10/$8 members (includes admission to the sculpture garden for one adult and one child aged 4 or under; additional children $4 each; extra adults pay daily admission).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/tuesdays-2018

The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Naturalist Naomi Cobb offers a nature program that explores a different theme each month, taking into account the changing seasons, and provides an opportunity for those with very small children to engage in outdoor play and manipulation of art materials. The theme for November is cozy places.

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 11 and Up

November 7, 14, 21 (extended hours), 28

Wednesdays, 3-5:30 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/wed-adi-fall-2018

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

HOMESCHOOL DAY: RECLAIMING SPACES

Thursday, November 15, 2018 – 9 am-2 pm

Fee: $45/$35 members. Series of three sessions: $120/$90 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/homeschool-day- reclaiming-spaces

How do we understand the spaces we inhabit every day: our homes, communities, natural environments? What histories, memories, and identities shaped these places and how we understand them today? We'll look for answers to these questions in the work of artists John Grade, Juliana Santacruz Herrera, and Jan Vormann as we uncover, re-narrate, or restore place. In the studio we'll create colorful felt sheets that we'll take outside, along with yarn and string, to repair the worn or weathered spaces we find as we meander through the grounds. Ages 6-15.

FAMILY WORKSHOP: HANDMADE STAMPS

Sunday, November 18, 2018 – 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/handmade-stamps-2018

Stamping is a form of printmaking, and we invite you to drop into the studio for this all-ages introduction to rubber stamp-making. We will create our own personalized rubber stamps from start to finish, and then try out some stamping on paper. You can take your stamp home to use on handwritten letters and envelopes, or to include in your own stationery design.

SCHOOL’S OUT ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6 AND UP

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 – 12-5 pm

Fee: $16/$12 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/schools-out-adi-nov- 2018

With many schools closed for the holiday, we're offering an extended Art Drop-In session prior to Thanksgiving. Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 5 hours; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. We'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project.

NOHL FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

Supporting artists is a significant part of Lynden’s mission. One of the ways that we support artists is by administering the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists program.

TALKS BY 2018 NOHL JURORS

Thursday, November 8, 2018. Reception begins at 6 pm; talk begins at 6:30 pm

Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus

For further information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/nohl

The three jurors who will be selecting the five recipients of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund for Individual Artists Fellowships (2018) will give a public talk about their institutions and curatorial interests. Come meet Lucy Mensah, visiting assistant professor of Museum and Exhibition Studies at the University of Illinois Chicago; independent curator Risa Puleo; and writer, editor, and curator Ashley Stull Meyers. The talk begins at 6:30 pm and is preceded by an informal reception.

More giftmaking opportunities in December: Leslie Perrinooffers one of her popular silk scarf painting workshops (Dec. 2), David Cobb and David Weissman of the Milwaukee Crafts Guild show you how to make your own wooden cutting board (Dec. 8), and in our monthly family workshop we’ll be making gifts for the birds (Dec. 9). Jenna Knapp and the Self-Care Studio drop in on for another aromatherapy session—this one on making herbal tub teas (Dec. 9). Tuesdays in the Gardenconsiders winter trees (Dec. 11), art drop-in runs until the middle of the month and then goes on hiatus, and dog dayis on the 15th. And who knows, maybe there will be ice skating.

