NRC Member Kiewit to Host Congresswoman Gwen Moore for a Tour of the Milwaukee Streetcar

Event Scheduled for May 30, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

What: The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC), in conjunction with the Kiewit Infrastructure Co. and the City of Milwaukee, will host Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI-4) for a tour of the Milwaukee Streetcar. The tour will start at the City of Milwaukee Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility and focus on the rail and station construction work that Kiewit has completed for the City of Milwaukee’s streetcar project. A quick public policy discussion will be centered on the importance of the federal, state, local and private funds and corporation that make a project like this a success.

When: May 30, 2018

3:00 – Rep. Moore arrives at maintenance facility & safety briefing

3:05 – Welcome and rail stakeholder discussion by NRC

– Welcome and rail stakeholder discussion by NRC 3:10 – Kiewit company & Milwaukee streetcar project overview

– Kiewit company & Milwaukee streetcar project overview 3:20 – Group departs maintenance facility to tour streetcar track and station construction

– Group departs maintenance facility to tour streetcar track and station construction 3:50 – Rep. Moore speaks at maintenance facility before employees and photo opportunities with media

– Rep. Moore speaks at maintenance facility before employees and photo opportunities with media 4:00 – Event concludes

Where: City of Milwaukee Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility

450 North 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI

Who: Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District

Info:

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; and mining. Kiewit had 2017 revenues of $8.7 billion and employs 22,000 staff and craft employees.

The Milwaukee Streetcar – The Milwaukee Streetcar, also known as The HOP, is a new modern streetcar line under construction in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 2.5-mile line will connect the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to the Lakefront and connect Downtown to the Lower East Side and Historic Third Ward neighborhoods. Construction on the system began in the fall of 2016, and the system is planned to open for passenger service in the fall of 2018.

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC) is the national trade association representing the independent railroad construction and supply industries. NRC members perform every type of rail infrastructure work possible from design and engineering to basic construction and maintenance to highly specialized and custom jobs. NRC members serve Class 1 railroads, short line and regional railroads, industrial track owners, the U.S. military, port facilities and terminals, and rail transit agencies. The NRC represents more than 425 rail construction and maintenance contractors, suppliers, and associated professional service firms. www.nrcma.org.