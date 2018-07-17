Nt’l Assoc. of Black Social Workers Travels to Australia for Annual Conference

Diaspora Travel Experiences selected to organize 2019 Conference across three Australian cities.

Members of National Association of Black Social Workers attending last year’s event

WASHINGTON, DC (BlackNews.com) — The social work profession requires discipline and compassion in equal measure. Social workers are called to respond to chaos, trauma, or neglect with the goal of developing and implementing a plan to help remedy unfortunate situations. Their job is clear: to intervene, evaluate, document, recommend, monitor, and advocate for those who are unable to advocate for themselves.

In the late 1960’s, on the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, black social workers attending a national social welfare conference in San Francisco, realized the disparities of resources allocated to disenfranchised and underserved communities. These dedicated professionals united to form the National Association of Black Social Workers (NABSW). On May 8, 1968, they committed to advocating as a collective, sharing information, resources and methodologies, addressing racial bias, poverty, and other matters of social concern that impact the black community. This year, NABSW celebrates 50 years of dedicated advocacy and pioneering work.

For more than four decades, NABSW has conducted annual international conferences held throughout Africa, the Caribbean, North, Central and South America, and Europe. The 42nd International Education Conference will be held in Australia, August 14-24, 2019. NABSW has selected Diaspora Travel Experiences, a premier travel consulting firm, to develop and execute the program across three Australian cities: Sydney, Melbourne, and Uluru.

“This organization has been on the front lines for decades, advocating for the interests of the voiceless. Their commitment deserves to be celebrated, and we are honored to have been selected to curate this experience for them,” says Abril Baloney Sutherland, founder of Diaspora Travel Experiences.

Diaspora Travel Experiences has customized a full program of professional workshops, expert guided tours, and exciting excursions in three cities: Sydney, Melbourne, and Uluru, in the Australian Outback. The program includes round-trip international flights, domestic flights in Australia, ground transportation, 4-star accommodations, daily breakfast & other meals. The conference will explore issues related to colonialism, resistance, indigenous rights, and national reconciliation efforts.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZER

Abril Baloney Sutherland, founder of Diaspora Travel Experiences, is a New Orleans native. Her education abroad began when she traveled to Cuernavaca, Mexico for a family vacation at twelve years old and somehow ended up teaching English at a drug rehabilitation center. Years later, in 1996, she made her first visit to Cuba during the midst of the island’s crippling economic crisis to study politics, reconnect with her family, and immerse herself in daily life. It was a formative experience that began a 22-year love affair with the island.

Later, Abril was honored with the distinction of being selected as a Public Policy & International Affairs (PPIA) Fellow at the University of Michigan Gerald Ford School of Public Policy and graduated with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Politics of Latin America & Caribbean from University of Richmond. Following an international business internship in Caracas, Venezuela, she studied Comparative Civil Law in Mexico and Law of European Union in Spain, before earning her Juris Doctorate degree with a Certificate in International Law from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law. Over many years, Abril has developed extensive personal and professional relationships abroad in the areas of culture and arts, athletics, commerce, law, medicine, religion, and academia, to name a few.

Diaspora Travel Experiences is a full-service consulting company that specializes in group travel programs, faculty-led study abroad, and professional conferences abroad, with a special emphasis on Cuba. DTE leverages decades of program management, project development, and building valuable resources to produce the highest quality programs.