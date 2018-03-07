NYC based design studio, Zero, opens Milwaukee office in the Third Ward

NYC based Zero Studios has opened a second location in Milwaukee at 172 N. Broadway in the Third Ward, housed inside the historic firehouse building. The digitally-led creative studio specializes in design, branding and marketing. Their clients include Versace, Farfetch, Stones Throw Records, Buffy Inc, Foursquare, & SodaStream.

Zero describes their approach and intent behind the new Milwaukee office thusly: “As a strategic design partner, we craft digital-first experiences and marketing platforms. We believe in simplicity and that the best brands are often the simplest ones. Our expansion to Milwaukee was a natural decision. For the past year our remote team in MKE has grown – as well as our midwestern client partnerships. We aim to offer the young creative talent in Milwaukee, and the midwest, an opportunity to create beautiful and meaningful work for contemporary brands.”

Their fresh, simplicity-focused aesthetic and light-hearted approach reflects the makeup of the Zero team: young creative talent who believe in purpose-driven big ideas.

Founding Partner & Creative Director Mark Goldstein and Partner, Associate Creative Director & Brand Strategist Chelsea Atwell have strong Midwestern roots and worked in Milwaukee for a combined total of 17 years. Atwell was born in Elkhorn, WI and grew up in the Delavan area. She graduated from The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design. While in Milwaukee, Goldstein was also involved in the music community and ran an independent music blog and concert promotion entity, Seizure Chicken.

Goldstein and Atwell moved to NYC where Goldstein met Zero Founding Partner Joseph F. Delaney III while working together at NYC advertising agency Wondersauce. Atwell led design for digital advertising and video on the digital team at Hillary for America in Brooklyn, New York.

With the Milwaukee location, Zero will expand their content production capabilities with in-house video and photography – as well as strengthen their core service offering of digitally-led design, branding and marketing.

“We’re excited to do business in a city we know and love. Having lived there for 10+ years and and really come into our own there, Milwaukee is a special place to us. The city has a lot of history and is flush with creative talent and inspiration. We look forward to being back and contributing to the community in a meaningful way.” says Partner and ACD, Chelsea Atwell.