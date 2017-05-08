NYU Appoints Lisa M. Coleman as Chief Diversity Officer

New York, NY (BlackNews.com) — New York University President Andrew Hamilton today named Lisa Coleman to be Senior Vice President for Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation and NYU’s inaugural Chief Diversity Officer. Dr. Coleman will start in her position in September 2017.Dr. Coleman comes to NYU from Harvard, where she has served as the Chief Diversity Officer and Special Assistant to the President since 2010.

Dr. Hamilton said, “Many people on our campus have long worked hard to improve NYU’s record on equity, diversity, and inclusion. But this issue is a priority for me, and appointing a senior person – who will report directly to me – in whom we can repose the responsibility, is an important and necessary step to advance our efforts.”

He continues, “Among the many candidates the Search Committee reviewed, Lisa Coleman stood out. She has a strong record at her previous posts. She already knew and understood NYU well, having received her doctorate here. And her scholarly background will benefit NYU’s efforts. But more even than these important qualities, what distinguished Dr. Coleman was her character: her forthright nature, her wisdom, her ability to connect with students, faculty, administrators, and staff; her energy; and her evident desire and ability to bring people together.”

“We are glad to welcome Lisa Coleman back to NYU and have great faith in her ability to help us be the diverse, welcoming, and inclusive university we want to be,” he conclude.

Dr. Coleman – who will report directly to the president and be part of the Senior Leadership Team – will, in close collaboration with Provost Katherine E. Fleming, lead the development and implementation of a strategic plan to systematically advance equity, diversity, and inclusion across all NYU schools and units.

Prior to Harvard, Dr. Coleman had worked in a similar capacity at Tufts University from 2007 to 2010. Prior to becoming Tufts’ first senior diversity officer, she directed the Africana Studies Program and taught in American Studies, English, and Women’s Studies. Before joining Tufts, Dr. Coleman also taught in the City University of New York system and held positions at Merrill Lynch, Inc. and the Association of American Medical Colleges in Washington DC.

Dr. Coleman is an alumna of NYU, where she earned a Ph.D. in the American Studies program. She earned her B.A. from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and three master’s degrees from the Ohio State University.

