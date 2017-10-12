Obamacare gone? President Trump Signed an Executive Order Crippling Obamacare

This Post is Reposted from Stephen A. Crockett Jr. From The Root

The president of undoing former president Obama’s legacy is back on his mess, signing an executive order Thursday to undo portions of ObamaCare because him and his lame crew can’t present a decent healthcare plan that makes sense.

Trump, claimed that the order is “starting that process” to repeal ObamaCare and will be the “first steps to providing millions of Americans with ObamaCare relief,” The Hill reports.

The order is reportedly just the beginning of President Trump’s plan which complete undermines ObamaCare markets by offering cheaper plans with less coverage. Democrats who know exactly what this is all about are already warning that this whole Trump plan is just an attempt to sink ObamaCare.

The Hill notes that the full scope of the president’s executive order, but adds that while it doesn’t issue the changes itself, it orders agencies to issue new regulations.

Here’s how The Hill explains it.

Trump’s order seeks to expand the ability of small businesses and other groups to band together to buy health insurance through what are known as association health plans (AHPs). It also lifts limits on short-term health insurance plans. Because both of these types of plans do not have to follow the same ObamaCare rules, such as minimum benefits standards, experts warn that healthier people could join these cheaper plans and leave only sicker people in ObamaCare plans. That could lead to a spike in premiums for ObamaCare plans or insurers simply dropping out of the market.

And obviously a spike in rates of ObamaCare would push more people off of it and that’s exactly what the president, who ran on a platform that included repealing and replacing ObamaCare wants.

“This executive order is good for healthy people (while they’re healthy) and bad for sick people,” Larry Levitt, a health care policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation, wrote on Twitter, The Hill reports. “Only question is the extent of the effect.” “Having failed to repeal the law in Congress, the president is sabotaging the system, using a wrecking ball to singlehandedly rip apart our health care system,” Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said in a statement. “If the system deteriorates, make no mistake about it, the blame will fall squarely on the president’s back,” he added.

The president’s primary focus since being voted into office has been repealing and replacing Obama’s legacy and even when Congress votes against him, he won’t stand down.

Sources: The Root