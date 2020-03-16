Office for World Mission to Postpone

Office hopes to reschedule at a later date.

[Milwaukee, WI, March 2020] Due to an abundance of caution and following recommendations from the Public Health Departments and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, The Office for World Mission (OWM) has decided to postpone its event, Women in Mission: Celebrating the Missionary Call of Women.

The celebration was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 29th at the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care-Bucyrus Campus. At this time, a new date has not yet been set. If you are interested in the event and would like to be notified when it is rescheduled, please email [email protected] or call 414-758-2280.

The Office for World Mission is a nonprofit supporting mission and promoting global education, connections and partnerships in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Along with the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, we work to connect Southeastern Wisconsin with communities around the world.