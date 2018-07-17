Milwaukee Community Journal

Office napping climbs out from under the desk and into high-tech pods

Article courtesy of the Chicago Tribune via “The Rundown”
Sleeping on the job has long been frowned upon, but office napping may finally be climbing out from under the desk.

A small but growing number of businesses are encouraging sleep-deprived employees to grab 40 winks during the workday, providing rooms – or, in some cases, high-tech napping pods – to get the job done right. Benefits include a more productive workforce and, hopefully, the end to stealth sales meeting snoozes.

A third of U.S. adults are not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contributing to a range of problems, including health issues and mistakes at work. Sleep deprivation costs the U.S. $411 billion in annual economic losses, according to a Rand Corp. study, with the equivalent of about 1.23 million working days lost each year due to insufficient sleep.

Cutting-edge businesses like Google have been providing napping spaces for employees for about a decade, but it remains a vaguely guilty endeavor in many workplaces, and a fireable offense in others. In some corporate cultures, being sleep-deprived is a source of pride.

Eastlake Studio, a Chicago architecture and interior design firm that works both with office buildings and individual tenants, is seeing increased demand for designated quiet spaces where napping is a contemplated use.

“They’re just looking for places where people can go get re-energized,” said Tom Zurowski, founding principal of Eastlake. “Certainly that need to just get away from all the noise and maybe take a nap is one of the options they want to provide.”

 

