It’s Official: Beyonce & Jay Z Are Worth A Billion Dollars

Jay Z and Beyoncé have crossed the billion-dollar mark.

Forbes said Wednesday that the superstar couple’s net worth has climbed to $1.16 billion dollars.

According to the magazine’s latest “Richest In Hip-Hop” ranking, Jay Z averaged out at: $810 million. Beyoncé’s wealth is put at $350 million in Forbes “America’s Richest Self-Made women” list states.

With many investing endeavors and other money making projects, the power couple has now reached the top. Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has built a reputation as a business mogul. He invested in Uber, and his entertainment firm, Roc Nation, launched a business arm called “Arrive” in March to invest in young startups.

Beyonce, 35 has always talked about how hard she works.

“I’m never satisfied,” she told Forbes. “I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.”

Reaching the top as billionaire status, the two have a lot of things to look forward to, including bringing home twin babies this summer!!

Sources: Robert Mclean (CNN Money), EBONY