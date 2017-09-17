Ohio Firefighter Suspended Without Pay After Stating He’d Rather Save a Dog Than a Million “N-Words”

Sometimes, social media can be a blessing when it comes to marketing or promoting a business. On the other hand it can be the very thing that leads to you getting fired from your job.

Ohio firefighter, 20-year-old Tyler Roysdon, was suspended without pay after making a Facebook post stating that he would rather save a dog before saving a black man.

According to a statement from Township Administrator, Traci Stivers, “Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed.”

In the post, Roysdon indicated that if he had to choose between saving a dog or a black man from a burning building that he would save the dog first because “one dog is more important than a million niggers.”

Since termination of any employees require a vote from The Board of Trustees, Chief Steve Bishop took the most aggressive action that he could legally take.

“This is not acceptable behavior for a township employee,” Township Administrator, Traci Stivers, said in the statement. “As a rule all employees are given a closed-door disciplinary hearing that gives them a chance to provide witnesses or evidence providing their innocence.”

While the disgusting and inappropriate comment did come from one of the township volunteer firefighters, Trustee President, Brian Morris wanted to make sure that the representation of the department was not misunderstood.

“I want people to realize this is only one man’s comment,” Morris said. “We have a great group of men (firefighters) and disgusting comments from one individual does not represent the entire fire department.”

Many people feel that the comment made by the 20-year-old was very disrespectful, heartbreaking, appalling and not representative of the Franklin Dept.

Trustee President, Brian Morris, is beyond upset and disappointed in the actions of the volunteer employee Roydson.

“He blatantly said on social media that he wouldn’t do that,” Morris said. “Even if you take race out of it, it still would be wrong. I’m disgusted in what he said. There is no reason for him to say that anytime, anywhere … That should never be said.”

If you ask me, any profession (including ones that require saving lives) should take matters like these serious. To clearly state that a black man’s life isn’t worth saving over an animal’s is heartless, disgusting and mind boggling.

