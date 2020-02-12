OMORROW: Opportunity Wisconsin to Host Community Roundtable in Milwaukee to Demand an Economy that Works for ALL Wisconsinites

On the heels of his destructive budget proposal, Milwaukee area residents will gather with Alderwoman Chantia Lewis and Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson to discuss how President Trump’s economic agenda has impacted working Wisconsinites

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TOMORROW, February 13, 2020, Opportunity Wisconsin will hold a community roundtable at Coffee Makes You Black to uplift the stories of working-and middle-class Wisconsinites who are struggling under President Trump’s economic agenda. This event comes days after President Trump unveiled his 2021 budget, which significantly slashes programs and services aimed at supporting Wisconsin’s workers, while giving a leg up to the wealthy and well-connected. Opportunity Wisconsin will be joined by community members who have been personally impacted by President Trump’s economic agenda.

WHAT:

Opportunity Wisconsin Community Roundtable

WHERE:

Coffee Makes You Black

2803 N Teutonia Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53206

WHEN:

TOMORROW

February 13, 2020

10:00 AM CT

WHO:

Chantia Lewis – President, My Lewis Company; Alderwoman, City of Milwaukee; Opportunity Wisconsin Steering Committee member

Marcelia Nicholson – Vice President, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH); Vice-Chairwoman, Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

Community members who have been impacted by President Trump’s economic agenda.

RSVP:

